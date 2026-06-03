FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour brings original trophy to American Dream in New Jersey

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The Brief The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is stopping at American Dream in New Jersey. Fans can see the original trophy at American Dream on June 3 and June 4. The stop comes as American Dream prepares for its 39-day Dream Fan Fest during the World Cup.



Soccer fans in New Jersey have a chance to see the FIFA World Cup trophy up close as the trophy tour makes a stop at American Dream.

What we know:

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is visiting American Dream in East Rutherford on June 3 and June 4.

American Dream said the stop gives fans a chance to see the FIFA World Cup Original Trophy up close.

The trophy will be at American Dream on Wednesday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Thursday, June 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to American Dream.

Where to go

The trophy stop is part of American Dream’s Dream Fan Fest programming.

American Dream says Dream Fan Fest will feature 39 days of global soccer, including watch parties, match day celebrations, fan experiences and dining during the tournament.

The event page describes Dream Fan Fest as "where the world comes to watch & party every day."

The backstory:

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola is making stops across North America ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA said the tour is giving fans in several U.S. and Canadian cities a chance to see the trophy before the tournament begins.

American Dream has also positioned itself as a major local hub for World Cup events in New Jersey. NJBIZ reported that Dream Fan Fest will run from June 11 through July 19 and include watch parties, concerts and soccer clinics.

What's next:

Fans can visit American Dream’s Dream Fan Fest page for details about the trophy tour stop and upcoming World Cup programming.

The Source: This article was written using information from American Dream, FIFA and NJBIZ.