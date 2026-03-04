Bill could allow NYC bars, restaurants to serve alcohol outside this summer for FIFA World Cup

The Brief One state assemblymember is sponsoring a bill that would allow some New York bars and restaurants to serve alcohol outdoors this summer in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup. The idea comes only months before the FIFA World Cup, which is sure to bring swaths of people to the city.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: FIFA World Cup Trophy on display during the official Trophy Tour around FIFA 2026 World Cup host cities on July 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) Expand

Bill that would ease alcohol restrictions

What we know:

New York State Assemblymember Tony Simone introduced the "Host Act" a few weeks ago.

The bill, if passed, would amend the current alcoholic beverage control law in the city.

Essentially, the bill would give certain bars and restaurants in New York City the option to serve alcohol outdoors, in specific and predetermined areas, if approved.

The bill, which would take effect from June 1 to July 31, can be read below: