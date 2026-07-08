Staten Island elementary school chorus performing with Coldplay during FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

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The Brief The P.S. 22 Chorus from Staten Island will perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime show. The show is being headlined by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium.



An elementary school chorus from Staten Island will be performing on the biggest stage in sports later this month.

What we know:

The P.S. 22 Chorus will perform at the FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show on July 19.

Organizers announced the full lineup for the event on Wednesday. Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the 11-minute show.

The Chorus will perform alongside Coldplay. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is curating the performance.

RELATED: Justin Bieber joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS for FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show

The backstory:

The PS22 Chorus is made up of more than 80 fourth and fifth grade students at PS 22 in Graniteville, Staten Island. The group has previously performed at the inaugurations of Mayor earlier this year and President Barack Obama, in 2013, and appeared on The View, Sesame Street and more.

What they're saying:

Chorus Director Gregg Breinberg shared a video on Facebook Wednesday announcing the halftime show lineup with the caption "We got news!!!!!!!!!!"

What's next:

The World Cup's final match is at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, from New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.