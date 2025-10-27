FIFA World Cup tickets 2026: How to register for the early ticket draw
The second chance to secure single-match tickets for the World Cup begins Monday, Oct. 27, when FIFA opens its Early Ticket Draw entry period.
FIFA World Cup early ticket draw
Fans can enter the lottery to purchase single-game tickets via FIFA’s ticketing portal from 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m.
The lottery covers all 104 matches across 16 venues. According to a FIFA release, the governing body will randomly select applicants and notify them with a "dedicated time slot" to purchase tickets.
During the phase, fans can also apply to buy tickets based on a qualifying nation or for matches at a specific venue.
This lottery is the third ticket offering from FIFA and the second that includes single-match purchases. FIFA first released hospitality packages in August, followed last month by a single-game presale exclusively for Visa cardholders. That presale drew one million applications, according to the organization.
FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets
One final presale is scheduled after the FIFA World Cup draw in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5. Remaining tickets are expected to be released to the general public in what could be a final sales push. Despite many calling the initial ticket prices and fees exorbitant, FIFA's use of dynamic ticket pricing in these early stages does not appear to have deterred many hopeful buyers.
For instance, the least expensive ticket for the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., starts at $2,030, with premium seats reaching as high as $6,730.
Earlier this month, FIFA defended its pricing, claiming dynamic pricing is standard practice and that market demand dictates ticket value.
The organization also stated that as a nonprofit, proceeds are reinvested to "fuel the growth of the game [men, women, and youth]" throughout FIFA’s 211 member associations. FIFA added that 90% of its budget investments from 2023 through next summer’s World Cup are directed back into the game to "significantly boost global football development."
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule: Group Stage fixtures
Thursday, 11 June 2026
Match 1 - Group A (Mexico #1) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 2 – Group A - Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 12 June 2026
Match 3 - Group B (Canada #1) – Toronto Stadium Match 4 - Group D (USA #1) – Los Angeles Stadium
Saturday, 13 June 2026
Match 5 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 6 – Group D - BC Place Vancouver Match 7 – Group C - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 8 – Group B - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Sunday, 14 June 2026
Match 9 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 10 – Group E - Houston Stadium Match 11 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 12 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Monday, 15 June 2026
Match 13 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 14 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 15 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 16 – Group G - Seattle Stadium
Tuesday, 16 June 2026
Match 17 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 18 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 19 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 20 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Match 21 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 22 – Group L - Dallas Stadium Match 23 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 24 – Group K - Estadio Azteca Mexico City
Thursday, 18 June 2026
Match 25 – Group A - Atlanta Stadium Match 26 – Group B - Los Angeles Stadium Match 27 - Group B - (Canada #2) – BC Place Vancouver Match 28 - Group A - (Mexico #2) – Estadio Guadalajara
Friday, 19 June 2026
Match 29 – Group C - Philadelphia Stadium Match 30 – Group C - Boston Stadium Match 31 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium Match 32 - Group D (USA #2) – Seattle Stadium
Saturday, 20 June 2026
Match 33 – Group E - Toronto Stadium Match 34 – Group E - Kansas City Stadium Match 35 – Group F - Houston Stadium Match 36 – Group F - Estadio Monterrey
Sunday, 21 June 2026
Match 37 – Group H - Miami Stadium Match 38 – Group H - Atlanta Stadium Match 39 – Group G - Los Angeles Stadium Match 40 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver
Monday, 22 June 2026
Match 41 – Group I - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 42 – Group I - Philadelphia Stadium Match 43 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 44 – Group J - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Match 45 – Group L - Boston Stadium Match 46 – Group L - Toronto Stadium Match 47 – Group K - Houston Stadium Match 48 – Group K - Estadio Guadalajara
Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Match 49 – Group C - Miami Stadium Match 50 – Group C - Atlanta Stadium Match 51 - Group B (Canada #3) – BC Place Vancouver Match 52 – Group B - Seattle Stadium Match 53 - Group A - (Mexico #3) – Estadio Azteca Mexico City Match 54 – Group A - Estadio Monterrey
Thursday, 25 June 2026
Match 55 – Group E - Philadelphia Stadium Match 56 – Group E - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 57 – Group F - Dallas Stadium Match 58 – Group F - Kansas City Stadium Match 59 - Group D - (USA #3) – Los Angeles Stadium Match 60 – Group D - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Friday, 26 June 2026
Match 61 – Group I - Boston Stadium Match 62 – Group I - Toronto Stadium Match 63 – Group G - Seattle Stadium Match 64 – Group G - BC Place Vancouver Match 65 – Group H - Houston Stadium Match 66 – Group H - Estadio Guadalajara
Saturday, 27 June 2026
Match 67 – Group L - New York New Jersey Stadium Match 68 – Group L - Philadelphia Stadium Match 69 – Group J - Kansas City Stadium Match 70 – Group J - Dallas Stadium Match 71 – Group K - Miami Stadium Match 72 – Group K - Atlanta Stadium