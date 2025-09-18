FIFA World Cup 2026: Visa Presale Draw to close, 1.5 million applications received
NEW YORK - Time is running out for fans to enter the first ticket phase of the FIFA World Cup 2026 via the Visa Presale Draw.
Presale draw entry deadline approaches
What we know:
Fans have until 11 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 19 to enter the Visa Presale Draw via FIFA.com/tickets. Despite the timing of entry, all applications have an equal chance of success, according to FIFA.
More than 1.5 million ticket draw applications were submitted within 24 hours of opening on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Qualifying Visa cardholders have a chance to enter until the draw closes.
Applicants will be notified via email starting on Sept. 29. Successful applicants will receive a date and time slot to purchase tickets, available starting Oct. 1. Single match tickets for all 104 matches will start at $60.
Further ticket opportunities
What's next:
Additional ticket sales will launch in October 2025, continuing through to the final match on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Fans who miss out on the Visa Presale Draw or wish to make additional purchases can participate in these subsequent phases.
Fans must be 18 or older to participate in the Visa Presale Draw, and no purchase is necessary to enter or win. Single-match and multi-match hospitality packages are already available for purchase.
It is not yet confirmed how many tickets will be available for each match during the sales phases.
The Source: Information in this article was sourced from a FIFA World Cup media advisory.