FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket presale lottery to begin September 10, exclusive for VISA cardholders

The Brief The first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 26 will begin on September 10, 2025. The initial presale is an exclusive draw for Visa cardholders, who have until September 19 to apply for a chance to purchase tickets. Fans interested in tickets should register for a FIFA ID to get started.



For millions of soccer fans around the world, the dream of attending a FIFA World Cup feels a bit closer now. With anticipation building for the 2026 tournament, FIFA is giving fans their first shot at securing a ticket through an exclusive presale draw, putting the power to attend the greatest show on earth in the hands of fans.

How to get presale FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

What we know:

The journey to the FIFA World Cup 26 is kicking off for fans with the first phase of ticket sales beginning on Wednesday, September 10. In an exclusive opportunity for Visa cardholders, a presale draw will give fans the chance to secure their spot at the tournament. FIFA officials say the anticipation for the event is building quickly and that tickets are expected to be in high demand.

The Visa Presale Draw will run from September 10 through September 19, 2025. To participate, Visa cardholders must log into their FIFA.com/tickets account using their FIFA ID and complete an application form.

Random selection for ticket phase 1

According to FIFA, a random selection process will take place, and successful applicants will be notified by email no earlier than September 30. They will then be assigned a date and time in October to purchase tickets, subject to availability.

"A ticket to the FIFA World Cup isn’t just a ticket – it’s a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history," said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. "Everyone will want to be part of this moment, so make sure you’ve created your FIFA ID and have your Visa card ready."

As FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner, Visa will be the exclusive way to pay for tickets in this first sales phase. According to Visa Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper, the presale is "about unlocking opportunities across North America, fueling the passion of the global football community."

FIFA has stated that due to anticipated high demand, tickets are being released in several phases. Fans who are not eligible for the Visa Presale Draw or who would like to make additional purchases will have opportunities in subsequent sales phases, with details to be released in September.