Fiery crash shuts Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn

Eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway were closed during rush hour on Wednesday after a fiery crash involving at least four vehicles.

It happened around 5:50 a.m. near Cadman Plaza. One lane of traffic was moving again just before 7 a.m.

The crash caused a fuel spill and that caught fire.

There was one reported injury. It was unclear what their condition was or if they were hospitalized. No other details were immediately available.