Fiery crash shuts Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - Eastbound lanes of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway were closed during rush hour on Wednesday after a fiery crash involving at least four vehicles.
It happened around 5:50 a.m. near Cadman Plaza. One lane of traffic was moving again just before 7 a.m.
The crash caused a fuel spill and that caught fire.
There was one reported injury. It was unclear what their condition was or if they were hospitalized. No other details were immediately available.
