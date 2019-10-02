Feral cat colony in Garfield draws complaints from residents

A colony of feral cats in Garfield is leaving some residents concerned, and not for any lasagna or Monday-related reasons.

The cats have been spotted multiple times on Park Avenue, and residents say they worry the animals could be a threat to public health.

“There are small chances that diseases can be passed and all it would take is one of these things to happen and it would just be very upsetting,” said Mike Rogers. “So I’m not just concerned about my kids, I’m concerned about the whole community.”

There is currently a program in place to trap, neuter and release the cats, along with ordinances to keep the number of cat colonies to a minimum. Town officials have formed a committee to discuss how best to deal with the situation.