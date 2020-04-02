FEMA seeks 100,000 body bags

article

A Pentagon spokesman says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has requested 100,000 human remains "pouches."

Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Andrews says the request is being fulfilled by the Defense Logistics Agency. Pouches are also commonly referred to as “body bags.”

Andrews wrote in a statement that the Department of Defense and the Defense Logistics Agency have a longstanding arrangement with FEMA to procure key commodities during crisis response operations.

Andrews added the Defense Logistics Agency is currently responding to FEMA's prudent planning efforts for 100,000 pouches to address mortuary contingencies on behalf of state health agencies due to coronavirus deaths.