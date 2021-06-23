Expand / Collapse search

Felony assaults, sex crimes, robberies, and grand larcenies down on subways as ridership up

NYC Subway
Subway getting safer?

According to NYPD data, felony crimes are down in the subway system.

NEW YORK - The subway appears to be getting safer.  New numbers show felony assaults, sex crimes, robberies, and grand larcenies are down and ridership is up.

In the first five months of this year, 223 felony assaults were reported in the subways, according to the New York Post. It’s the highest figure since 1997, which is the earliest year of available numbers.

For example, a slice of NYPD data from the Post shows before additional cops were added to the subway, 36 assaults were reported between May 3 and May 16. 

125 cops were added and numbers started to drop.

Then, between May 17 and May 30, 25 assaults were recorded. Then 14 between June 7 and June 20.

As assault numbers are going down, ridership is up. On Friday of last week, more than 2.5 million people took the subway. That’s almost half of the 5.5 million the subways averaged pre-pandemic in February 2020. 

And that’s not all. 

The MTA is also reporting Friday a record level of commuters on city buses, Metro-North and the LIRR.