Feds investigating Mayor Adams, New York Times reports

A report from The New York Times says the FBI is investigating whether Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades when flying Turkish Airlines and foreign donations to his 2021 mayoral campaign in exchange for political favors.

The investigation is reportedly part of a wider corruption investigation involving Turkish airline executives, aides to the mayor, and the mayor himself, according to The Times.

Federal investigators want to know if the mayor or anyone in his orbit exchanged the upgrades for political favors, specifically the approval of a new Turkish consulate, when he was Brooklyn borough president, the report says.

Sources told The Times that Adams reportedly received the upgrades both while serving as Brooklyn borough president and as mayor. The upgrades on Turkish Airlines, Turkey's national carrier, were reportedly given on both business and personal trips.

David Katz, a former assistant U.S. attorney, told FOX 5 that on the surface, "there is certainly some bad looks to this stuff."

According to the Times, Turkish officials asked Adams to resolve building safety violations that were preventing the new high-rise Turkish consulate from opening in Manhattan.

Adams allegedly reached out to the then FDNY commissioner when he was still borough president.

In November, as part of this probe, the FBI raided the home of Mayor Adams' top campaign fundraiser, and then a week later they seized his cell phones.

"I don’t think they can prove there was a quid pro quo," Katz said. "Can they prove that there was a quid? Yes, he got upgrades, but they can't prove there was a quo. They can't prove he did anything corrupt for Turkish Airlines or the government of Turkey in exchange … If they can prove that, the FBI has a stronger case, no doubt about it, but I still think on balance, the mayor will not be indicted as a result of this investigation."

Adams has not been accused of wrongdoing. Adams' attorney Brendan McGuire denied anything improper in a statement provided to FOX 5:

"As Borough President, the Mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade. Speculation is not evidence."