FedEx jet disappears in snow cloud at Rochester Airport

As western New York saw its first sustained snowfall of the season on Wednesday, a FedEx cargo jet arriving at Greater Rochester International Airport disappeared into a cloud of powder upon landing.

"FedEx plane landed and it disappeared into a cloud of snow," Twitter user Joseph Frascati tweeted with the video footage from the morning of Dec. 2.

The video shows the plane approaching the runway, touching down, and then becoming enveloped in kicked-up snow.

Frascati said it landed safely.

"ROC Int' Airport active day for plowing and plane deicing," he also tweeted. "Safety in the sky starts on the ground. Great team work!"

Meteorologists reported at least 2 inches of snow at the airport and higher totals nearby by early morning. Other areas along Lake Ontario were expected to see even greater accumulations.

Twitter user Quinn Mulhern posted a video showing "rapidly accumulating" snow falling on Gates, a town west of Rochester. He later tweeted that his area got about 2.5 inches of snow by late morning.

Twitter user Ed Traphagen shared videos of the snowfall from Wednesday morning in Italy Hill, which is about 50 miles southeast of Rochester Airport.

With Storyful