Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant

Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.

NTSB officials flew in from Washington and will conduct their investigation, along with forensic investigators and homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Federal investigators will take their first look at the wreckage and comb for clues as to why the crash happened.

In addition, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office will search for human remains in order to positively identify the bodies.

There were no survivors and all nine victims have been identified by friends and family.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against the Denver Nuggets as the Nuggets defeated the Lakers 115-111 at the Pepsi Center on April 9, 2007 in Denver, Colorado.

Bryant is one of the most recognizable names associated with the NBA and the City of Los Angeles. He was an 18-time NBA All-Star and led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships.

The basketball icon was also known for his philanthropic efforts off the court.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna, better known as “Gigi,” developed a passion for the sport. She was a fierce scorer on the court and wanted to keep her dad’s basketball legacy alive.

Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He was known as "Coach Alto." His wife, Keri, and their daughter, Alyssa, were among the victims in Sunday’s crash.

The nine victims were headed to Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park from Orange County's John Wayne Airport.

Sarah Chester and her daughter, Payton, were also on the luxury helicopter at the time of the crash.

Sources say Sarah Chester was a woman's basketball coach.

Gianna, Alyssa, and Payton were teammates on the Los Angeles Lady Mambas, coached by Kobe Bryant.

The Lady Mambas were scheduled to face other 14-under teams including the Fresno Lady Heat at the Mamba Cup basketball tournament held at the sports facility, KMPH reported.

Ara Zobayan was identified as the pilot of the Sikorsky S-76 aircraft. Officials say he was an experienced aviator.

The first sign of trouble was at 9:44 a.m. Sunday when the air traffic controller told Zobayan he was flying too low. The helicopter crashed three minutes later and just 41 minutes after leaving the John Wayne Airport, officials said.

Bryant was a longtime Newport Beach resident and commonly commuted by helicopter to navigate Los Angeles traffic, he said in a FOX Sports interview.

Authorities say additional recordings between the air traffic controller and Zobayan indicate there was dense morning fog and poor visibility. Several witnesses also say they saw the chopper flying at a low altitude.

“The clouds were very thick and the cloud ceiling was very low. I had a sinking feeling in my stomach…minutes later, I heard the impact,” a witness told FOX 11.

The helicopter crashed near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street in Calabasas, which is approximately 16 miles from Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park.

Los Angeles County firefighters hiked to the hillside site of the crash and other crews were airdropped to search for survivors.

Sunday was a somber day in Los Angeles as Kobe Bryant’s death coincided with the 62nd Grammy Awards that were hosted at the Staples Center, known as “The House that Kobe Built.”

Grammys host Alicia Keys opened the ceremony with a moment of silence in honor of Kobe before she, along with Boyz II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye.”

Sports fans worldwide were stunned as many took to social media to share their reactions.

Thousands of Angelenos flocked to the Staples Center to honor the fallen legend.

Fellow NBA greats Shaquille O’Neal, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Michael Jordan were amongst those who sent their condolences, who all considered the Bryants like family.

Kobe Bryant, 41, leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and their surviving daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The investigation is ongoing.