Feast of San Gennaro 2024: Events, street closures for Little Italy's festival

NYC's Little Italy neighborhood will once again come alive as the Feast of San Gennaro returns for its 98th year.

The iconic celebration is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Festivities will run daily until Sunday, Sept. 22.

Feast of San Gennaro NYC

Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

People attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Mullberry Street in Little Italy on September 17, 2023, in New York City.

The roots of the Feast of San Gennaro stretch back nearly a century, originating as a tribute to the Patron Saint of Naples.

A NYPD vehicle tries to clear a path ahead of The Grand Procession at The Feast Of San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy on September 25, 2021 in New York City. This year's theme honored members of the FDNY and First Responders.

Italian immigrants, who established their community on the Lower East Side, carried with them not only their faith but also the vibrant tapestry of their culture.

The following streets will be closed for from Thursday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 22.

Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street

Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street

Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street

Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street

Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street

Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street

Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street

Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street

Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street

Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place

Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place

Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street

Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street

Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street

