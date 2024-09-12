Feast of San Gennaro 2024: Events, street closures for Little Italy's festival
NEW YORK CITY - NYC's Little Italy neighborhood will once again come alive as the Feast of San Gennaro returns for its 98th year.
The iconic celebration is expected to bring thousands of visitors to Mulberry Street to celebrate Italian food, culture and music. Festivities will run daily until Sunday, Sept. 22.
Hundreds of different vendors will set up shop, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: People attend the Feast of Gennaro festival on Mullberry Street in Little Italy on September 17, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
The roots of the Feast of San Gennaro stretch back nearly a century, originating as a tribute to the Patron Saint of Naples.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: A NYPD vehicle tries to clear a path ahead of The Grand Procession at The Feast Of San Gennaro Festival in Little Italy on September 25, 2021 in New York City. This year's theme honored members of the FDNY and First
Italian immigrants, who established their community on the Lower East Side, carried with them not only their faith but also the vibrant tapestry of their culture.
San Gennaro Festival NYC 2024: Street closures
The following streets will be closed for from Thursday, Sept. 12 - Sunday, Sept. 22.
- Mott Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Mulberry Street between Canal Street and East Houston Street
- Baxter Street between Canal Street and Grand Street
- Centre Market Place between Grand Street and Broome Street
- Centre Street between Canal Street and Broome Street
- Cleveland Place between Broome Street and Spring Street
- Lafayette Street between Spring Street and East Houston Street
- Canal Street between Bowery and Centre Street
- Hester Street between Mott Street and Centre Street
- Grand Street between Elizabeth Street and Centre Street
- Broome Street between Mott Street and Centre Street/Cleveland Place
- Kenmare Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place
- Spring Street between Mott Street and Cleveland Place/Lafayette Street
- Prince Street between Mott Street and Lafayette Street
- Jersey Street between Mulberry Street and Lafayette Street
