FDR closed southbound due to tractor-trailer stuck under overpass
MANHATTAN - The FDR Drive in Manhattan is closed southbound between 96th Street and 79th after a tractor-trailer got stuck under an overpass.
FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales says the unauthorized tractor-trailer struck the overpass at 2:30 a.m.
The view from Sky FOX shows the cargo being offloaded.
FOX 5 NY's Jim Smith says it's expected to stay shut down for some time now.
There are delays going back to 135th Street.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.