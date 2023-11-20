FDR closed southbound due to tractor-trailer stuck under overpass

The FDR Drive in Manhattan is closed southbound between 96th Street and 79th after a tractor-trailer got stuck under an overpass.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

FOX 5 NY's Ines Rosales says the unauthorized tractor-trailer struck the overpass at 2:30 a.m.

The view from Sky FOX shows the cargo being offloaded.

FOX 5 NY's Jim Smith says it's expected to stay shut down for some time now.

There are delays going back to 135th Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.