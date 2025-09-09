'Armed and dangerous' suspect ID’d in Queens fire that killed couple

The Brief Frank Alton, 76, and Maureen Alton, 77, were found dead after a fire at their Bellerose home; police say Frank was stabbed and tied in the basement, Maureen was discovered on the first floor. Police identified 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, a parolee with prior robbery convictions, also wanted in connection with robberies in July and August. NYPD says McGriff is armed and dangerous, often posing as someone seeking help to gain entry into homes.



Police have identified the suspect in connection to a house fire attack in Queens that killed an elderly couple.

Authorities say they are searching for 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, who is considered to be an armed and dangerous career-criminal with a criminal history spanning 30 years.

"His method is to go door to door asking for some kind of assistance until he can gain entry. Do not allow anyone you do not know or are not expecting into your home." — NYPD Commissioner, Jessica Tisch

What we know:

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said McGriff went to the Altons’ home asking for assistance. Surveillance video shows 76-year-old Frank Alton speaking with him outside before allowing him inside.

Tisch noted there was no prior relationship between the suspect and the victims beyond this encounter.

According to the FDNY, the fire began Monday just after 3 p.m. at a home near 200th Street and 87th Drive in Bellerose.

Officials say flames started on the first floor and quickly spread through the house. About 60 firefighters responded and brought the fire under control within an hour.

Inside the home, first responders found 76-year-old Frank Alton in the basement tied to a pole with multiple stab wounds.

His wife, 77-year-old Maureen Alton, was found on the first floor with severe burns.

The Altons had lived in their Bellerose home for decades and raised their family there.

Officials say their son, an FDNY EMT, was alerted to the fire by the home’s ADT alarm system and responded to the scene.

What we don't know:

The medical examiner is working to determine the exact causes of death.

Suspect failed to register as sex offender

NYPD: Jamel McGriff is a suspect for a double homicide in Bellerose, Queens. He is considered armed and dangerous.If you see him, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately. If you have any info, contact @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS.

Investigators say McGriff has a long record of violent crimes, including multiple robbery convictions.

He is currently on parole after serving more than 16 years for a 2006 first-degree robbery and failed to register as a sex offender in 2024.

Police say McGriff is also wanted in connection with two robberies this summer.

Suspect wanted in connection to NYC robberies

On July 12, he allegedly robbed a GameStop on 125th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem while carrying a pistol. On August 31, he is accused of entering a Verizon store on Sixth Avenue, asking to see merchandise, and then forcing an employee into a back room at gunpoint.

Investigators later determined the firearm appeared to be fake.

Police say his parole officer confirmed his identity in both cases.

Police say suspect has rap sheet dating back 30 years

Dig deeper:

Commissioner Tisch urged residents to use caution, saying McGriff often poses as someone seeking help in order to gain entry into homes.

"His method is to go door to door asking for some kind of assistance until he can gain entry. Do not allow anyone you do not know or are not expecting into your home," Tisch said.

Police say McGriff should be considered armed and dangerous. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the NYPD.