FDNY saves 3 people from house fire in Queens

Firefighters rescued three people from a house fire in Queens on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at a home near Fresh Pond Road and Mount Love Crescent in Maspeth, just before noon.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a two-story home engulfed in flames.

Three people were pulled from the burning building with minor injuries. All were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and are expected to survive.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

It took roughly 140 firefighters 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.