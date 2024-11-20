Large fire breaks out on SoHo rooftop

article

A two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday afternoon on the roof of a 13-story building in SoHo.

The blaze, located at 451 Broome Street between Mercer Street and Broadway, was reported at 2:45 p.m.

The department quickly escalated the incident to a second alarm just seven minutes later.

SkyFOX footage shows firefighters on the roof, working to bring the fire under control as smoke billowed over the neighborhood.

So far, no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.