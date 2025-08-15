FDNY rescues person trapped in strong currents near Roosevelt Island Bridge | WATCH

article

The Brief FDNY’s Marine 6 rescued a person pinned against pilings near the Roosevelt Island Bridge late Wednesday night. A firefighter jumped into the water, battling a powerful current and debris, to secure the patient with a rescue torpedo. The victim, treated for hypothermia, was safely brought aboard after a coordinated team effort and transferred to EMS care.



The FDNY’s Marine 6 crew pulled a person from dangerous waters late Wednesday night after they became trapped against pilings near the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

"The current was coming in from behind the boat. We had to get as close as possible so the swimmer could get close enough so he wouldn’t get swept away." — Marine 6 Captain Sean Regan

According to the FDNY, the rescue unfolded around 10 p.m. on the south side of the bridge, where the individual was found clinging to a pipe conduit just above the surface.

Video posted by the FDNY shows a Marine 6 firefighter battling a powerful current, broken pilings, and debris in the water before jumping in, swimming to the victim, and securing them with a rescue torpedo.

What happened:

As they attempted to leave the stanchion, the current swept both the firefighter and the patient under the bow of Marine 6.

The boat’s pilot maneuvered to keep them safe while the crew coordinated to bring both aboard.

The patient, suffering from hypothermia, was transferred to EMS for treatment.

"The current was coming in from behind the boat. We had to get as close as possible so the swimmer could get close enough so he wouldn’t get swept away. We also had to make sure we wouldn’t endanger the patient," Marine 6 Captain Sean Regan said. "Overall, it was a huge team effort to recover the patient and transfer them to EMS."