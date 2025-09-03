Fatal fire in East Harlem; firefighters climb 19 floors due to out of service elevator

The Brief A call was made about a fire that started earlier tonight, September 3, on the 19th floor of 221 East 122nd Street. FDNY found an unconscious 72-year-old woman, who was later pronounced deceased at Metropolitan Hospital. Firefighters had to climb 19 floors to fight the fire because the elevators were out of service, according to the FDNY Fire Chief.



72-year-old woman found unconscious, pronounced deceased later

What we know:

A call was made about a fire that started earlier tonight, September 3, on the 19th floor of 221 East 122nd Street.

The FDNY evacuated all the occupants before gaining entry to the apartment where the fire started, where they discovered an unconscious 72-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to Metropolitan Hospital in critical condition, and she was later pronounced dead.

Two FDNY members were transported to a local hospital – one was taken for a minor injury to the face, the other for smoke inhalation. Both are in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.