A Brooklyn FDNY firefighter is accused of raping a child under the age of 11.

The NYPD arrested Raynardee Detres, 46, on Wednesday afternoon in Crown Heights.

Detres is charged with rape, criminal sex act in the first degree, multiple counts of sex abuse, and acting in a manner that is injurious to a child.

It was unclear if Detres had a lawyer. There was no information on a possible arraignment.