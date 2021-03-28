FDNY firefighter arrested after deadly bar fight
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they have arrested a New York City firefighter after a bar fight in Queens left a 55-year-old man dead.
According to authorities, Justin Deieso, 35, was off-duty when he got into an argument with Devin Deegan, 55, behind the Terrace Inn Bar & Grill in Whitestone.
Deieso allegedly punched Deegan, causing Deegan to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk.
Deegan was pronounced dead at a hospital later. Deieso was arrested at the scene and is facing assault charges.
Officials are still waiting on results from the medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.
