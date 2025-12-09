FDNY work to contain Upper West Side fire

The Brief A fire broke out inside a residential building on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY. Smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building early Tuesday morning. The fire spread across the top floor of the six-story building, leading the FDNY to issue a third alarm at 8:34 a.m.



A fire broke out inside a six-story residential building on the Upper West Side, according to the FDNY.

Officials say there was "heavy damage" to the roof space and the top floor of the building.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the building early Tuesday morning.

Residents say they saw the smoke and bits of debris falling as they evacuated the building.

What we know:

Officials say the four-alarm fire began on the top floor of 201 West 107th Street, between Amsterdam Avenue, after a call came in at 8:20 a.m.

The fire spread across the top floor of the six-story building, leading the FDNY to issue a third alarm at 8:34 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m. it was reported to be a four-alarm fire.

Officials say dozens of crews responded and are working to get the flames under control.

Apparently parts of the buildings including the power pit wall had collapsed into the street and onto the floors below.

A collapse zone was set up on the streets below.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether there are any injuries.

Operations are still underway, and the investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.