FDNY EMT dies with coronavirus

Another member of the FDNY has died with the coronavirus.

Emergency Medical Technician John Redd, 63, was a 26-year veteran of EMS. He was one of the first responders at the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center and was assigned to the FDNY Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD).

At EMD, he answered 911 calls for EMS and providing pre-arrival first aid instructions to callers. ⁣⁣

"When New Yorkers have a medical emergency they call 911 for help. EMT John Redd was the reassuring voice on the other end of that lifeline, talking to patients in need or families calling to bring badly needed care to a loved one," said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "Thousands and thousands of times in his career, EMT Redd quite literally answered the call for help in our city. He was a vital part of our emergency medical response and all of the FDNY mourns his loss.”⁣"

A resident of Brooklyn, Redd was a mentor to hundreds of his fellow members throughout his career, according to the department.

He is survived by his wife, Donna.