FDNY Deputy Chief Inspector dies of coronavirus

The FDNY has announced that Deputy Chief Inspector Syed Rahman, 59, died this week due to the coronavirus.

DCI Rahman was a 22-year veteran of the department, and was responsible for the day-to-day management of a team of fire protection inspectors who conducted audits of initial inspections on potentially high-risk New York City buildings under construction, demolition or asbestos abatement.

“Deputy Chief Inspector Rahman dedicated his life to helping others through his service to the Department, and New Yorkers were safer because of his outstanding work,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “Every day, he helped accomplish FDNY’s lifesaving mission and ensured construction, demolition, and abatement took place safely in our city. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”⁣

A resident of Queens, Deputy Chief Inspector Rahman is survived by his wife, Sadia, and their four sons.⁣

The FDNY Foundation has created the COVID-19 Emergency Fund to directly support FDNY members and their families who are suffering from the pandemic. If you’d like to donate in support of DCI Rahman’s family, and all FDNY members who are working to save lives, visit fdnyfoundation.org/donate