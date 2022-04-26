FDNY Firefighter Timothy Klein wake and funeral arrangements
NEW YORK - The FDNY has announced the arrangements for the wake and funeral for Firefighter Timothy Klein, who died in the line of duty on Sunday.
Klein died while fighting a fire at a home on Avenue N on Sunday afternoon. Part of the building's ceiling collapsed onto Klein, officials said.
Klein left behind his father, mother, and three sisters, the department said.
He is the 1,157th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty.
The wake will be held in Brooklyn and the funeral service will be in Queens.
Here are the details:
Wake (Visitation)
4601 Ave. N, Flatlands, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11234
Thursday, April 28, 2022, 2–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m.
Funeral
St. Francis DeSales Roman Catholic Church
129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Belle Harbor, Queens, N.Y. 11694
Friday, April 29, 2022, 11 a.m.
