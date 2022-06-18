FDNY boat crash leaves one dead

article

A firefighter from Belgium died while riding on a New York City fire department boat that was hit by a charter boat, city fire officials said Saturday. The incident is under investigation by the FDNY and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The FDNY boat was in the East River when the collision occurred around 10 p.m. Friday night. A FDNY firefighter and three civilians were also injured in the crash and taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

Officials did not release the name of the Belgian firefighter. It was not immediately clear why the firefighter was on the boat and the cause of the collision.

FDNY’s Marine 1 Bravo was reportedly near Pier 11 when the accident took place. The 33-foot FDNY boat was damaged in the collision.

No injuries were reported on the other boat. The Honcho is a fishing boat that offers water tours.