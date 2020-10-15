FCC chairman says he’ll ‘move forward with a rulemaking to clarify’ Section 230

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced Thursday that he intends to “move forward with a rulemaking to clarify the meaning of Section 230,” a statute that effectively shields internet companies from liability for the content posted by users on their platforms.

Section 230 is found under the Communications Decency Act of 1996, providing legal immunity and protections from liability for anything posted on internet companies’ websites.

The law says that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." (47 U.S.C. § 230).

This means social media giants such as Facebook and Twitter cannot be legally held responsible for the content posted by other users, as long as they quickly remove illegal content like copyright violations.

But the law also allows owners of websites to remove content they deem offensive or inappropriate.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called for a repeal of the law.

Trump met with Republican state attorneys general in late September to discuss Section 230 after the Justice Department unveiled a legislative proposal aimed at reforming the law, according to the Washington Post.