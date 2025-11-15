FBI: Man brought bat into Newark federal building, damaged U.S. Attorney’s Office

article

The Brief The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after an incident inside a federal building in Newark. Investigators say a man entered the building with a bat and damaged property on Nov. 12. A federal warrant has been issued, and the suspect is considered dangerous.



Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help after a man reportedly entered the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark with a bat and damaged government property. The FBI’s Newark Field Office is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we know:

According to the FBI, the man first attempted to enter the building while carrying a bat. After being denied entry, he discarded the weapon but returned, entered the building, and went to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, where he was said to have damaged federal property.

A federal arrest warrant was issued the next day, Nov. 13, in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Agents identified the suspect as Keith Michael Lisa, 51, of New Jersey. He is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property.

Lisa is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 200–230 pounds, with brown and gray hair and brown eyes. He was born in California and has ties to New York City and Mahwah, New Jersey.

Reward and contact information

The FBI warns that Lisa should be considered dangerous and is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.