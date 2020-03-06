FBI employee in San Francisco diagnosed with coronavirus, officials confirm

article

An FBI San Francisco Division employee has been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

FBI officials say the employee works in a small satellite office and other workers at the site have returned to their homes until further notice.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Each person known to have been in contact with the employee was notified of possible exposure, according to the FBI.

FBI officials say the agency has contacted health officials and the CDC and they are working to take all the necessary remedial and precautionary measures to protect their employees.