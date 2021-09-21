FBI confirms Gabby Petito's remains found in Wyoming; manner of death 'homicide'

The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the remains found over the weekend in Grand Teton National Park were those of Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, the Florida woman who vanished during a cross-country trip with her fiancé.

In a statement posted on Twitter by the FBI's Denver field office, agents said the Teton County coroner confirmed the identity and said the manner of death was homicide, but a specific cause of death will have to wait for the full autopsy results.

The remains were discovered Sunday in the Bridger-Teton National Forest after a national search for the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the only named person-of-interest in her disappearance, fiancé Brian Laundrie, who apparently went missing Tuesday, September 14 from his parents' home in North Port, Florida.

Laundrie’s parents told North Port police that Brian left to go camping, but did not return. They reported him missing Friday, Sept. 17 and officials have been searching for him ever since. Most of the search has focused on a 25,000-acre nature preserve where Brian's car was located by his family.

Those who hope for answers about Gabby's disappearance and death are hopeful officers can find Brian, who may be able to shed light on what happened.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.

