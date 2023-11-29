FBI employee carjacked in DC, police say

An FBI employee's vehicle was carjacked in D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal employee. The victim told police that two suspects took their vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered at 4:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of 15th St SE, less than a mile from where the car was taken.

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident.

"It’s really out of control, they’re stealing FBI cars now. It’s crazy," said one woman FOX5 spoke to.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates.