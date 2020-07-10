Expand / Collapse search

Fay moves out, becomes post-tropical cyclone over eastern NY

Severe Weather
Tropical Storm Fay lashes the region

Tropical Storm Fay will make landfall imminently along the Jersey Shore as it buffets the region with heavy rain and strong winds.

A tropical storm that brought heavy rain to mid-Atlantic states and southern New England was downgraded twice Saturday morning as is moved over New York, forecasters said.

Post-tropical cyclone Fay was about 30 miles south of Albany and had maximum sustained winds near 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 5 a.m. advisory. The forecasters said the advisory would be its last for the system that was expected to continue moving north Saturday.

The storm had closed several beaches and flooded some streets along the Jersey Shore, according to social media posts. Seaside Heights, New Jersey, reported a sustained wind of 37 mph and New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport reported a wind gust of 45 mph, said forecasters.

Forecasters again decreased expected rain totals from Fay. The post-tropical low was expected to produce 1 to 2 inches (3 to 5 centimeters) of rain, with flash flooding possible in some areas.

Rain, wind and minor flooding on Long Island due to Tropical Storm Fay

A deluge of rain that caused minor flooding and then furious winds caused downed trees and power lines as Tropical Storm Fay moved through the region on Friday.

The forecast track put the system moving into western New England and then southeastern Canada later Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for the system.

Tropical Storm Fay Hits New York City

A tropical storm warning was in effect on Friday, July 10, for the entire coast of New Jersey, New York City, Long Island, and all of the Connecticut coastline as Tropical Storm Fay moved north, lashing the area with high winds and heavy rain. This video shows the storm over the Hudson River on the Upper West Side of Manhattan on Friday. Credit: Blair Talcott via Storyful

Video posted to social media on Friday showed water flooding the 149th Street subway station in the Bronx.

Subway station floods as Tropical Storm Fay drenches NYC

Video posted to social media shows the impact of Tropical Storm Fay's heavy rain inside the 149th St subway station in the Bronx on Friday.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

With the Associated Press.