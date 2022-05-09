Father, son on Long Island help bust catalytic converter thieves, say police

A father and son helped bust two men suspected of stealing several catalytic converters on Long Island, police said.

Nassau County detectives responded to a call Sunday about the suspects using a reciprocating saw to remove catalytic converters from several vehicles in the area of Clement Avenue in Elmont.

Once police arrived, they arrested Geordan Campbell, 19, of Manhattan and Tevin Reid, 20, of the Bronx. They are accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters on Hunnewell Avenue and Louis Avenue between 5 a.m and 8:25 a.m.

Campbell and Reid were charged with two counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree, four counts of Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, four counts of Possession of Burglar Tools, four counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree, four counts of Auto Stripping 1st Degree and two counts of Petit Larceny.

They were expected to be arraigned on Monday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Nearly a dozen catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in a span of just four days — a prime illustration of the nationwide spike in thefts of the vehicle component, which can fetch big bucks on the scrap market.

Between April 29 and May 2, six catalytic converters were stolen from cars parked in Roosevelt, two from cars in Roslyn Heights, two from New Hyde Park, and one from Williston Park, police said.

Police departments in several parts of the United States have seen a rise in thefts of catalytic converters in recent years, prompting the National Insurance Crime Bureau, or NICB, to warn car owners about the costly trend .

A catalytic converter is a large metal device installed on the car's exhaust system that filters hazardous gasses from the engine. It contains precious metals such as rhodium, palladium, and platinum. One ounce of rhodium was recently priced at nearly $18,000, according to MetalsDaily.com .

"As the value of the precious metals remains high, so do the number of thefts of these devices," NICB warned in a blog post . "There is a clear connection between times of crisis, limited resources, and disruption of the supply chain that drives these thefts."

Recycling facilities will typically pay people between $50 to $250 per catalytic converter, according to NICB. But the cost to replace one could cost you a lot more cash, depending on your insurance coverage, not to mention the time and hassle.

Catalytic converter thefts out of control

Authorities across the tri-state area are warning car owners that catalytic converter thefts are getting out of control.

A thief can steal a catalytic converter in mere minutes using common tools.

