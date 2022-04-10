Police involved shooting in Brooklyn after attempted catalytic converter theft

A section of the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn was closed Sunday morning after a police-involved shooting.

Investigators say the suspects were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Knapp Street in Gravesend just before 7 a.m. but drove away as officers approached.

The suspect's SUV was later spotted on the Belt Parkway near Cropsey Avenue, but as officers closed in, the SUV drove off again, plowing through stopped cars.

Officers opened fire in response, reportedly striking the SUV's tires.

The driver fled the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

No one was injured in the incident, and so far, no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but the Belt Parkway has since been reopened.