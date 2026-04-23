Father, son arrested after explosive chemicals stash found at Long Island home

The Brief A hate crime investigation in Syosset led to the discovery of explosive chemicals in a Long Island home. A highly dangerous cache of explosive-making chemicals was found in the family's shed, forcing an onsite controlled detonation by the bomb squad. The teen faces criminal mischief charges, while his father pleaded not guilty to weapons possession and child endangerment.



What began as an investigation into antisemitic vandalism at a Long Island high school quickly escalated into a bomb squad emergency, resulting in explosive charges for a father and his teenage son.

What we know:

Nassau County police made a startling discovery while conducting a wellness check at the home of a 15-year-old student accused of drawing a swastika on a bathroom wall at Syosset High School.

A cache of highly powerful chemicals, including acids, oxidizers, and fuels were located inside a shed on the Patricia Lane property. If used together, the chemicals are strong enough to manufacture explosives.

Authorities deemed the chemicals too dangerous and volatile to transport, forcing authorities to evacuate the entire surrounding block so that a bomb squad could perform a controlled detonation onsite.

Dig deeper:

According to the felony complaint, the teen told investigators he purchased the chemicals at local hardware stores, including Lowe's and Home Depot, claiming he was using them to "build rockets."

The teenager reportedly had visible chemical burns and injuries on his hands from spilling the substances.

What's next:

Francesco Salas, 48, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. His 15-year-dld son, whose identity has not been released, is facing charges that include criminal mischief in connection with the initial vandalism and the materials found at the home.

A defense attorney representing Salas stated in court that his client firmly denies the allegations. Despite requesting lower bail, the judge set Salas's bail at $100,000 cash or a $200,000 bond.

If convicted, Salas faces up to 25 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court on April 27.