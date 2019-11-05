Father loses child in Orinda Halloween shooting, one of three sons killed by gun violence

The families of all the five young people shot and killed at the Halloween party in Orinda are devastated.

But when one set of parents lost their 23-year-old child that night, he was their third son to have died as a result of gun violence.

“He was intelligent, smart, loving,” Ramon Hill Sr. said of his son, Raymon Hill Jr. “We had good conversations. He was enjoying life."

Father and son had celebrated Hill Sr.’s birthday the night before Hill Jr. was killed while attending an “Airbnb Mansion Party” on Lucille Way in the affluent city of Orinda. Four other victims were also killed. They are: Tiyon Farley, 22, of Antioch; Omar Taylor, 24, of Pittsburg; Javlin County, 29, of Sausalito and Richmond; and Oshiana Tompkins, 19, of Vallejo and Hercules.

Moment of silence for Halloween shooting victims

No suspects are in custody, although the San Francisco Chronicle reported the shooting may have been prompted by an old gang rivalry.

Hill Sr. insisted his son was not in a gang, and would have been the target of anyone’s ire.

Advertisement

Instead, Hill Sr. wants attention focused on police and why they didn’t respond any sooner to the neighbor’s complaints of noise.

“Why didn’t the police show up immediately?” Hill said. “It’s Halloween and it turns into a massacre.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Hill Sr’s youngest son, Raydale Hill, 17, a rap artist known as Heavy Baby, was killed on Sept. 13, 2018.

That was just a few months after Hill Sr. was released from federal prison for serving 15 years for conspiring to participate in the gang as part of a 2004 murder plot to avenge another murder.

Then, on April 13, 2013, the Chronicle reported that Hill Sr.’s first son, Ja’Quan Morton, was shot to death in a triple shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. He was 17.

Hill Sr. said all of his sons’ lives were taken too soon. As for his namesake, the father said that Hill Jr. was looking forward to being a father in the near future and had applied to work at various construction jobs.

He said he’s glad he got to see his son the day before he was killed.

“I’m going to cherish that,” he said.



KTVU's Lisa Fernandez contributed to this report.