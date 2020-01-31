Father charged in Bronx infant's murder

The father of a one-month-old boy in the Bronx was arrested in connection with the infant's murder.

Teshawn Watkins, 27, of Holland Avenue in Olinville, faces multiple charges including murder after the child was found unconscious by police in the family's apartment on Jan. 29.

Kaseem Watkins was rushed to Montefiore North Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It was not clear how he died.

The family had been investigated by the Administration for Children's Services in the past, reported the NY Post.

Two other children, ages 3 and 4, were reportedly taken from the home when they were only a few months old. The agency later returned the children to the family.

“There appears to be some evidence that the father has been physical with the children,” the source told The Post before the charges were filed.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City,” ACS spokeswoman Chanel Caraway told The Post.