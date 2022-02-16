Person shot and killed on LIRR train

article

A person was shot at killed Wednesday morning on an LIRR train that was supposed to travel from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station.

Sources tell FOX 5 News that it happened at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Rail Road Station about 1:45 a.m. It reportedly happened inside the 4th car from the front of the train.

The train was stopped at the platform at the time of the shooting and was scheduled to leave at 1:51 a.m.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

It was the first fatal shooting on an LIRR since the 1993 incident when passenger Colin Ferguson began firing at other passengers, killing 6 and wounding 19 others.

Service on the line was affected for hours on Wednesday morning.

No other details were immediately available.