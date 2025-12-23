Woman killed in East Harlem garbage truck crash after scaffolding collapses

The Brief A garbage truck ran into a building in East Harlem early Tuesday, setting off a chain reaction that killed a pedestrian, police said. Apparently the garbage truck operated by an unidentified man, with a passenger inside, was traveling westbound on East 101st Street when it struck a parked, unattended vehicle, police said. Police say the impact pushed the unattended vehicle onto the sidewalk, where it mounted the curb and slammed into nearby scaffolding.



A garbage truck ran into a building in East Harlem early Tuesday, setting off a chain reaction that killed a pedestrian, police said.

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle collision in front of 345 E. 101st Street.

Dig deeper:

Apparently the garbage truck operated by an unidentified man, with a passenger inside, was traveling westbound on East 101st Street when it struck a parked, unattended vehicle, police said.

Police say the impact pushed the unattended vehicle onto the sidewalk, where it mounted the curb and slammed into nearby scaffolding. The scaffolding collapsed and struck an unidentified pedestrian, authorities said.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The FDNY says four other people were injured in the incident.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash or if it was weather-related.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is continuing to investigate the crash.