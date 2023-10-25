Expand / Collapse search

Long Island pizzerias raising funds for victims of Farmingdale bus crash

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Farmingdale
NEW YORK - Over 100 pizzerias on Long Island are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit the victims of the Farmingdale bus tragedy.

Phil's Pizzeria and Restaurant in Syosset is hosting "Pizza For a Cause," and the participating restaurants will donate $5 from every pie sold.

The proceeds will go to victims injured in the crash and the families of educators Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, who were killed in the tragedy.

For a complete list of participating pizzerias, visit this link. 