Farm surveillance video shows moment small earthquake rattles rural Alabama

A small earthquake rattled a rural Alabama community early Wednesday morning. A nearby farm caught the tremor on their surveillance video.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 3.1 magnitude quake occurred at 12:20 a.m. CST in rural Chilton County about 6 miles southwest of Maplesville.

The La-Z Hooves Farm, which raises certified Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goats, is located less than five miles from the recorded epicenter and caught it on camera. It shared some video from the farm's surveillance system to its Facebook page. In one clip, one of the farm's goats was eating when the earthquake happened. A loud rattle could be heard and the goat jumps a few feet. Another clip inside the barn shows a similar scene with the rattle and goats that were resting jumping to their feet.

No damage was reported.

One resident said she was asleep when the earthquake occurred. "It was like when there’s a thunderstorm coming and it rattles your whole house and wakes you up," the woman told WBRC-TV.

The quake could be felt in neighboring counties, according to reports.

The earthquake was at a depth of about 5.5 miles, according to the agency. The area where the earthquake occurred is about 50 miles northwest of Montgomery.

The U.S. Census reports the area has a population of about 700.

The earthquake was centered about 50 miles south of Birmingham, 45 miles northwest of Montgomery, and about 160 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report