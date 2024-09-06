Family pleads for justice after Long Island woman found dead in suitcase

A Long Island family is seeking answers and justice after the body of 31-year-old Seikeya Jones was found inside a suitcase in Huntington Station earlier this week.

At a candlelight vigil was held Friday near the wooded area on Nassau Road where her body was discovered.

Family and friends gathered to remember Jones, affectionately known as "Cheese" for her ever-present smile.

"She got that because she was the life of the party, always smiling," said her mother, Yolanda Terrell. "Every time you looked at her, she had that big bright smile on her face, so we gave her the nickname ‘Cheese.’"

Jones was reported missing on August 16. More than two weeks later, her body was found in a suitcase on Tuesday after someone called 911 to report suspicious activity.

Suffolk County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and are working to determine how and when she died. Authorities have searched a nearby apartment but have not disclosed what evidence, if any, was found.

Jones' family shared that she had been dealing with mental health challenges but emphasized her generous and outgoing nature.

"Everybody was her friend," said Terrell. "Even though I used to try to tell her ‘everybody ain’t your friend,’ to Seikeya, everybody was her friend."

As the investigation continues, the family remains focused on seeking justice for Seikeya.