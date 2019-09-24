Family of Yonkers shooting victim speaks out speaks out on possible parole for getaway driver

The family of former MLB prospect Michael Nolan, who was shot and killed in Yonkers in September 2015, is speaking out after discovering that Garth Cole, the getaway driver for the gunmen who killed Michael is eligible for parole in December, six months earlier than the full five years he was sentenced to.

“He still played a part in my brother’s death. He still played a part in why my brother is not here today,” said Michael Nolan’s brother, Jimmy.

In response to the news, Jimmy started a Change.org petition to keep Cole in jail to serve his full sentence.

“He still cooperated with the shooter himself, so he needs to spend every single day in prison that he’s supposed to and not get out a day sooner,” Jimmy Nolan said.

Cole’s parole hearing is set for October, and while the Nolan family will not be allowed to speak at that hearing, they do plan on submitting signatures from the petition, along with personal letters to try and ensure that Garth Cole stays behind bars for as long as he is supposed to.