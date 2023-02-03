Family of stabbed Bronx teen demand justice

"Come forward, be responsible for your actions and the pain you have caused." — Geilot Eusebio Fermin

The family of a Bronx teen who was badly injured when he was stabbed earlier this week is demanding justice, as the 16-year-old clings to life.

16-year-old Jacob Fermin was stabbed near his school in the Bronx on Tuesday and is now in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.

"I can not describe the pain that I feel," said Jeremy's father, Geilot Eusebio Fermin, through a translator. "The anguish, the uncertainty. This is a very difficult time."

According to authorities, the teen, who arrived in the Bronx a year and a half ago from the Dominican Republic, was leaving the International School of Liberal Arts at around 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked. Police say they believe the attack was not random but that Jeremy was specifically targeted, and are now searching for five people who ran from the scene.

Now, Jeremy's father is calling for the suspects to come forward, saying he wants justice for his son.

"Come forward, be responsible for your actions and the pain you have caused," Fermin said. "I don't want another father to go through what I'm going through."

So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.