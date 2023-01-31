Angellyh Yambo: Aunt creates anti-violence foundation in slain teen's honor

On April 8, 2022, 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo's dreams of becoming a doctor were cut short when she was shot and killed while walking just blocks from her high school in the Bronx.

Police say she was not the intended target, but just an innocent victim caught in the crossfire.

Now, her aunt, Mary Hernandez is turning the pain of her niece's death into something that can do real good, creating The Angellyh Yambo Foundation to make sure other teenagers in the Bronx get the opportunities Angellyh never lived to enjoy.

The non-profit is raising money to help other college-bound teens get the help they need to be ready, and hope to hold extra help programs with parents and students in the schools.

"Our intention was to create an extension of her life," Hernandez said. "This is who she was, this is what she loved and what she could've been."

The foundation's mission is also focused on preventing violence among teenagers. A 17-year-old was charged with killing Angellyh.