14-year-old arrested for opening fire on Bronx MTA bus

The NYPD has arrested a 14-year-old boy for opening fire on a crowded MTA bus last month.

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in the area of the Clason Point NYCHA Development located at Story Avenue and Metcalf Avenue in the Soundview section.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot in the chest on the Bx5 bus. EMS rushed him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi in critical but stable condition. He was later released.

The younger teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He faces attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and weapons charges.