Family mourns victim of Manhattan stabbing spree

A grieving family gathered for a vigil on Friday to honor Angel Lata Landi, a 36-year-old construction worker who was one of three people fatally stabbed earlier this week in Manhattan.

"I have no words," said Mercedes Landi, the victim’s mother, said in Spanish. Landi, who is battling cancer, flew in from Ecuador to mourn her son.

Police say 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, a homeless man reportedly suffering from mental illness, carried out a stabbing spree on Monday morning, killing three people.

Angel was reportedly at his job site, reaching for a ladder on scaffolding, when Rivera allegedly attacked him, stabbing him twice.

Rivera, who has a history of mental health issues, had a criminal record spanning three states and had been sentenced in a prior case just a few months ago. He was also arrested in a grand larceny case last month.

Walter Sinchi, executive director of the International Ecuadorian Alliance, criticized city officials over Rivera still being out on the street rather than behind bars.

"How can a crazy guy, if he's a criminal, be out on the street? That means New York City's unsafe, right now," Rivera said.

"That man had a criminal record, I don't know why that person was walking the streets. I want him to stay in jail forever," Landi's sister Bertha said.

On Friday morning the family was in court for the suspects indictment, however he waved his right to appear, undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Angel's funeral will be on November 30. The family has made a GoFundMe to ask the public for help to cover the funeral costs and also to transport his body back to his native Ecuador.