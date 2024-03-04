Family blames construction after pedestrian struck, killed by MTA bus in East Village

The family of Shawn Gooding, a man who was hit and killed by an MTA bus over the weekend, is demanding answers about his death, claiming that ongoing construction in the area led to his death.

"My brother was a good man and he didn’t deserve to go out like this at all. No one does," said Wadeeah Sabir, Gooding's sister.

Police say that at around 10:30 p.m. on March 1, Gooding was at the intersection of Avenue D and East 10th Street when he tripped and fell into the street.

The back of a double-length MTA bus that was making a left turn then struck Gooding, killing him.

Gooding's family says that construction at the location has forced people to walk in the street, creating danger for pedestrians.

"It's not safe for anyone, for anyone," Sabir said.

The MTA bus driver involved in the crash has not been charged.

"There is no indication that the bus operator was aware of any impact," said the President of New York City Transit in a statement. "…regardless of the circumstances… our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this terrible moment."

Gooding's family say that they want more to be done to make the area near the construction at the Jacob Riis NYCHA housing development safer.