Family asks for return of gold cross worn by Army vet as he died

Steve and Teresa Esposito had the type of story that might inspire a love song. He was just out of the Army when the young couple met and moved to Brooklyn where they remained married for 70 years.

"They didn’t know life without each other," said Jessica Petrosino, the couple’s granddaughter.

A token of that lifelong love, Steve bought them identical gold cross necklaces and for decades the couple almost never took them off.

"This is something that was going to be passed down to grandchildren and great-grandchildren,” said Petrosino.

The family of Steve Esposito says the gold cross he wore was missing when he died from COVID-19.

This month, with the couple now both in their 90s, Teresa passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's. Days later, Steve was diagnosed with COVID-19 and checked into NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn.

"He would have fought tooth and nail to take that cross off because he never did," said Petrosino.

She says her grandfather was transferred to Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare and then back to the hospital where he passed away.

She says the hospital told her when he re-entered the hospital, he only had his watch on. The Army veteran's necklace hasn't been found at either facility and wasn't with his belongings.

Petrosino says she’s filed a police report, but the family only wants the precious heirloom returned.

"We don’t have any questions. We don’t want to know anything. (We want it) back in our family, where it belongs. This is something we didn’t want to die with my grandfather and at this moment, it died with him,” said Petrosino.

The family still has the grandmother’s necklace and a love story to pass down to the next generations, no matter what happens.

The Bensonhurst facility has not returned our email seeking comment.

A spokesperson for NYU Langone in Brooklyn issued the following statement to Fox 5.

“We recently learned about the patient's missing pendant and are actively investigating this matter. We have already been in contact with family, have expressed our condolences on the loss of their loved one, and will continue to keep them updated on the progress of the inquiry.”